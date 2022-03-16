Superbon Hopes To Avenge Old Loss Against Grigorian

The two will go head-to-head at ONE X at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, 26 March.
Last year, Superbon won the belt from Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan with a KO finish that immediately went viral and earned him the 2021 One Super Series Knockout of the
He must, however, avenge his first-round loss to Grigorian from 2018. Since that first meeting many years ago, Superbon has accomplished an 11-fight winning streak, while Grigorian
has won 13 of his last 14 fights.
“I have made a lot of improvements within these last four years, including improving my punches and defense,” Superbon said.
“There are a lot of great athletes in my division, but because I lost to him in our last fight, I’ll need to prove myself by beating him in this upcoming fight. My game plan
to beat him is either by KO or decision.”
Initially, Superbon hoped that Grigorian would win the current ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix so that they could meet again and even the score. And after the
Armenian-Belgian competitor was forced to withdraw from the tournament in the semifinals, it seemed as though the two wouldn’t meet for some time.
But because he was eager for a rematch, the Thai World
Champion decided to give Grigorian a chance anyway.
“The meaning of rematches is to be able to fix the mistakes from the past,” Superbon said.
The athlete is proud of becoming the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion, but this is a bout that still weighs on him.
“It was such an honor to win ‘Knockout of the Year.’ There are a lot of great athletes in ONE Championship, but I was very happy to receive the award after working very hard
throughout the year,” he said.
“To become champion was my goal since the first day I signed with ONE. There are a lot of great fighters in the organization, but I am proud of myself that I achieved my goal.”
All-in-all, he promises an explosive bout when he meets his rival at ONE X.
“Me versus Marat is a dream fight that people around the world are eager for. It’s going to be exciting and fun,” he said.
ONE X will stream live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 26 March on the ONE Super App.
Published : March 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
