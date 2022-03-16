Superbon Hopes To Avenge Old Loss Against Grigorian

But because he was eager for a rematch, the Thai World

Champion decided to give Grigorian a chance anyway.

“The meaning of rematches is to be able to fix the mistakes from the past,” Superbon said.

The athlete is proud of becoming the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion, but this is a bout that still weighs on him.

“It was such an honor to win ‘Knockout of the Year.’ There are a lot of great athletes in ONE Championship, but I was very happy to receive the award after working very hard

throughout the year,” he said.

“To become champion was my goal since the first day I signed with ONE. There are a lot of great fighters in the organization, but I am proud of myself that I achieved my goal.”

All-in-all, he promises an explosive bout when he meets his rival at ONE X.

“Me versus Marat is a dream fight that people around the world are eager for. It’s going to be exciting and fun,” he said.

ONE X will stream live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 26 March on the ONE Super App.