Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

According to the research, 91 per cent of HCPs and 74 per cent of the public also perceived early detection of diseases as IVDs’ key benefit.

However, he explained that tests are also missed due to a fear of positive results. Some 41 per cent and 38 per cent of the public missed an HIV or hepatitis test, respectively, due to fear of positive results.

Meanwhile, roughly 60 per cent of the public believe that there is some sort of barrier to testing while 50 per cent of HCPs believe that the public lacks adequate information. He gave an example that one of the barriers in Japan was a busy lifestyle.

He summarised that the survey has highlighted the areas that allow medical professionals to go deeper into lifting the role of diagnostics.

Mr Little said that he noticed an increase in the use of digital tools spurred by the pandemic and suggestions on how they can foster the growing adoption of these tools beyond Covid-19 management.

He said many barriers were broken during the Covid-19 pandemic because of the need to move quickly, which allowed the healthcare industry to experiment.

He gave as an example the need for people to show their vaccination status or test result before entering many buildings. This model empowers individuals with access to their own healthcare data - something that hasn't been done before Covid-19. This could be the first step in making healthcare data more accessible. To reshape the healthcare system, having the relevant information at the right time and the right place is critical.

He added that digital tools play an important role in that but there is a danger. He explained that digitalisation needs to be looked at for its appropriateness. According to available data, healthcare information doubles every 72 days so it is impossible to stay up to date.

Digital tools could be very useful. In general, digital tools need to integrate with the healthcare system, while the healthcare system needs to support variability.

Answering a question on what different countries’ healthcare systems should be mindful of when pushing for diagnostics, he said it is about the appropriate use of diagnostic tests. Every country needs to decide for itself where its healthcare system is and what is most useful at that time so as to harness the power of diagnostics to improve lives.

