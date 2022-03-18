Sat, March 26, 2022

life

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

The fourth edition of Dia:gram Media Forum explored the challenges and opportunities for diagnostics in the “new normal” in a virtual event, "The Journey to Better Care: Diagnostics Beyond Covid-19" on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of early detection and prevention in ensuring national health and well-being. As more people recognise the critical role diagnostics have played, how can this understanding similarly translate to screening and diagnosis beyond the pandemic?

The first panel discussion on "Diagnostics Beyond Covid-19" was joined by Dr Bushra Jamil, Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases, Aga Khan University Hospital and President, Medical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP), Rohit Sahgal, Director, The Voices Project; Technical Advisor to WHO’s Western Pacific Region for NCD and Cervical Cancer Prevention & Control and Prof Yang Pei-Ming, Professor Emeritus of Medicine, National Taiwan University College of Medicine and Chief Executive Officer, Liver Disease Prevention & Treatment Research Foundation

They discussed how Covid-19 changed perceptions, and how diagnostics played an essential role in every step of a patient’s journey – from detecting potential health issues earlier to determining appropriate treatments right down to monitoring treatment efficacy.

The panel focused on how current and new diagnostic tools will continue to transform healthcare systems for better outcomes – for patients and societies at large.

In the second panel discussion on "Value of Diagnostics", the panel was joined by Lance Little, Managing Director, Region Asia Pacific of Roche Diagnostics, and Dr Rengaswamy Sankaranarayanan, Director, Preventive Oncology, Karkinos Healthcare, India and Senior Visiting Scientist, International Agency for Research on Cancer (WHO-IARC).

In 2021, Roche Diagnostics compiled research data from the public, healthcare providers and policymakers from 11 countries in the Asia Pacific, including China and Japan. It surveyed 8,800 informed public, 440 healthcare professionals (HCPs), and 12 policymakers.

The objective was to understand the knowledge of, and attitude around the impact of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) in today’s healthcare systems among key stakeholders.

Mr Little explained that Covid-19 has highlighted the role of diagnostics.

He cited the information that 63 per cent of those who value overall health also consider the role of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) to be important or extremely important to maintaining overall health, as doing some tests will give crucial information and help in making good health decisions.

According to the research, 91 per cent of HCPs and 74 per cent of the public also perceived early detection of diseases as IVDs’ key benefit.

He summarised that the survey has highlighted the areas that allow medical professionals to go deeper into lifting the role of diagnostics.

Mr Little said that he noticed an increase in the use of digital tools spurred by the pandemic and suggestions on how they can foster the growing adoption of these tools beyond Covid-19 management.

Read more on Diagram

About Dia:gram

Dia:gram is a publication from Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific that explores the forces transforming health care across the region. Our mission is to document the many ways in which diagnostics impact health care, from detection and risk stratification to monitoring and disease management.

We tell the stories of today's innovators and change-makers who are dreaming of a better tomorrow and fighting to make it happen. From the patients who face difficult questions to laboratories that provide simple answers, we share stories of growth, change, and innovation. Diagnostics is the bedrock of healthcare and there are many stories to be told. 

Download the Dia:gram Vol. 11 

Published : March 18, 2022

