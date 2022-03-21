Sprint sensation Puriphon, 16, smashes Thai men’s 100m, 200m records back to back

Puriphon, from Samut Prakan, also broke the National Games record of 20.75s achieved by Sittichai Suwornprateep in 2006.

His feat came just one day after Puriphon won the 100 metres gold with a time of 10.19 seconds, shattering the national record of 10.23s set by Reanchai Sriharwong at the 1998 Asian Games. The Samut Prakan sprint sensation also bettered the 100 metres Games record of 10.32s set by Jirapong Meenapra in 2014.