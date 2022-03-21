Sat, March 26, 2022

life

Sprint sensation Puriphon, 16, smashes Thai men’s 100m, 200m records back to back

A 16-year-old schoolboy who shattered the national men’s 100 metres record on Saturday rocked the world of Thai athletics again on Sunday.

Puriphon Boonsorn doubled up by bagging the gold medal in the 200 metres at the National Games with a time of 20.58 seconds. In the process, he also broke his second national record in two days, lowering the mark of 20.69s set by Reanchai Sriharwong 23 years ago at the 1999 Southeast Asian Games.

Puriphon, from Samut Prakan, also broke the National Games record of 20.75s achieved by Sittichai Suwornprateep in 2006.

His feat came just one day after Puriphon won the 100 metres gold with a time of 10.19 seconds, shattering the national record of 10.23s set by Reanchai Sriharwong at the 1998 Asian Games. The Samut Prakan sprint sensation also bettered the 100 metres Games record of 10.32s set by Jirapong Meenapra in 2014.


