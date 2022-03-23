BGC project offers help to Thammarak Children's House in Lopburi

BG Container Glass Plc (BGC) and its affiliates recently handed out daily necessities for children and adults at Thammarak Children's House in Wat Phrabatnampu in Lopburi province under the project "Helping Hands For Thai".

The move was initiated due to the company’s concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on economic stability and socially disadvantaged children's access to medical treatment.



The project aims to relieve the temple's expense burden. The items were handed over by the company to Thammarak Children's House babysitter Wanthana Sovathee.

“The Helping Hands For Thai” project was initiated in August last year to offer help to society and people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic," the company said.