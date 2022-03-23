Star Players Join “Gymnasium of Mind” Photocall Ahead of Uphill Tasks at Southern Hill

That is where tournament director Arintapol Nuchasatiara takes the inspiration from for the theme of the latest photocall shoot called Gymnasium of Mind which took place on Wednesday at the course.

The tricky features of the course are compared to the chessboard, a prob in the photo shoot, which requires prudent and strategic moves. Likewise, to conquer the Southern Hill, players have to come up with a good game plan before crafting each shot.

Players joining the photocall were Thai No 1 and former champion Sadom Kaewkanjana, two-time All Thailand Golf Tour winner Kwanchai Tannin, young gun Nutchanon Wivattanat, as well as rising stars from the Thai LPGA Tour such as Onkanok Soisuwan, Chanoknan Angurasaranee and Pinyada Kuvanun.