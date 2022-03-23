Star Players Join “Gymnasium of Mind” Photocall Ahead of Uphill Tasks at Southern Hill

The second circuit of the 2022 Thailand TrustGolf Tour is due between March 24-27 at the picturesque Southern Hill Golf and Country Club which offers a 10-level challenge for players to conquer amidst the breath-taking layouts surrounded by nature.
That is where tournament director Arintapol Nuchasatiara takes the inspiration from for the theme of the latest photocall shoot called Gymnasium of Mind which took place on Wednesday at the course.
The tricky features of the course are compared to the chessboard, a prob in the photo shoot, which requires prudent and strategic moves. Likewise, to conquer the Southern Hill, players have to come up with a good game plan before crafting each shot.
Players joining the photocall were Thai No 1 and former champion Sadom Kaewkanjana, two-time All Thailand Golf Tour winner Kwanchai Tannin, young gun Nutchanon Wivattanat, as well as rising stars from the Thai LPGA Tour such as Onkanok Soisuwan, Chanoknan Angurasaranee and Pinyada Kuvanun.
The second stop of the Thailand Mixed series offers a cheque of Bt450,000 for the last player standing in competition. It will be competed in a four-day stroke play format of 72 holes with top 60 and ties proceeding to the weekend rounds.
Players, officials and participants are required to strictly follow the protective measures against COVID-19 throughout the tournament week.
The tournament is one of the three Thailand Mixed series which will select top two players on the 2022 TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits to compete in the TrustGolf Women’s Scottish Open scheduled between July 28-31 at the Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland.
Published : March 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 25, 2022
Published : Mar 25, 2022
Published : Mar 25, 2022
Published : Mar 25, 2022
Published : Mar 25, 2022
Published : Mar 25, 2022
Published : Mar 25, 2022
Published : Mar 25, 2022