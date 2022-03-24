First Thailand Mixed Champ Arpichaya Steals Show at Southern Hills

The teenager from Saraburi who won the first ever Thailand Mixed last year in Hua Hin established a three-stroke advantage over former Thailand PGA Tour winner Nirun Sae-ueng.

“It was a combination of luck and good form for me today,” said Arpichaya, winner of the Order of Merits on the Thai LPGA Tour in 2018. “I came here with a good game plan, hitting good shots and got a lot of birdies close to the pins.”

Arpichaya said she also took the advantage of her familiarity with the Southern Hill where her team settled at fourth in the National Games back in 2017.

“I remember this course well. I even shed a tear here after my team almost won a bronze in the National Games five years ago,” added the teenager who along with Chanettee Wannasaen remain the only two female champions on the TrustGolf Tour.



