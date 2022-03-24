Sat, March 26, 2022

life

First Thailand Mixed Champ Arpichaya Steals Show at Southern Hills

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • First Thailand Mixed Champ Arpichay...

Inaugural champion Arpichaya Yubol fired an immaculate 64 to take charge in the opening round of the Bt3 million Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf at the Southern Hills and Country Club in Hat Yai, Songkhla on Thursday.

Starting at hole No 10, the 19-year-old sprinkled her back nine performance with six birdies before adding two more after the turn for eight under at the par 72 6,925-yard layout for the men and 6,051 for the women. 
 

The teenager from Saraburi who won the first ever Thailand Mixed last year in Hua Hin established a three-stroke advantage over former Thailand PGA Tour winner Nirun Sae-ueng. 

“It was a combination of luck and good form for me today,” said Arpichaya, winner of the Order of Merits on the Thai LPGA Tour in 2018. “I came here with a good game plan, hitting good shots and got a lot of birdies close to the pins.”

Arpichaya said she also took the advantage of her familiarity with the Southern Hill where her team settled at fourth in the National Games back in 2017.

“I remember this course well. I even shed a tear here after my team almost won a bronze in the National Games five years ago,” added the teenager who along with Chanettee Wannasaen remain the only two female champions on the TrustGolf Tour.

First Thailand Mixed Champ Arpichaya Steals Show at Southern Hills
 

“Tomorrow, I will stick to my game plan. I will attack the pins on easy holes and play it safe on tough holes. Also, I hope to hit the fairway on the sixth hole which is the most challenging for me on this course,” she added. 

Nirun, winner of the Thailand PGA Tour event in Lumphun 2016, committed a lone bogey on the fourth hole before he went on to shoot six birdies to settle with a 67.
“I played quite well except on the fourth hole where I stroke the ball to the left and ended up with my only bogey of the day. From then on, I focused on my tee shots and aimed for the fairways better,” said Nirun from Nakhon Pathom. 

“About tomorrow, I will keep doing the same thing by hitting to the fairways and make the putts,” added Nirun who lost to Settee Prakrongvech by a stroke in the Boonchu Ruangkit Championship, an  All Thailand Golf Tour(ATGT)  event,  in January. 

First Thailand Mixed Champ Arpichaya Steals Show at Southern Hills

Eight players followed a stroke away at tied third, each with a 68. That included the talented Chanettee, winner of the previous Thailand Mixed circuit in Hua Hin, rising star Denwit David Boriboonsub, the 2021 Rookie of the Year on the ATGT, former SEA Games gold medallist Wichayanon Chothirunrungrueng, Thai LPGA Tour members Supamas Sangchan, Nattagade Nimitpongkul, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam,  Punnarai Meesom-us and former LPGA player Pavarisa Yoktuan. 

First Thailand Mixed Champ Arpichaya Steals Show at Southern Hills

Related News

Published : March 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

LIV Golf Invitational Series set for innovative new format with $255m purse

Published : Mar 24, 2022

Star Players Join “Gymnasium of Mind” Photocall Ahead of Uphill Tasks at Southern Hill

Published : Mar 23, 2022

144 Players to Compete at Bt3 Million Thailand Mixed at Southern Hill

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Golf legends target Bt1 million as Thai Senior Tour tees off near Chiang Mai

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

More EV options at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Govt cushion for rising cost of living ‘not enough’, survey finds

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Thailand’s GDP growth forecast slashed due to fallout of war

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Thavorn Wiratchan won "Thai Senior Alpine Open"

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.