Thailand launches new study on effective treatment of Brugada syndrome

This condition has been detected among many Thais, especially those in the North and Northeast.

“According to Dr Koonlawee Nademanee and his team's 1997 study on 27 patients, 16 were found to have electrocardiogram readings similar to Brugada syndrome. The patients were mostly from the Northeast,” Yong said.

He added that the university and 10 institutions have received funding from the National Research Council to study the syndrome on 239 patients and a control group of 478 persons using genetic sequencing.

“The study found a mutation of the SCN5A gene among 15 per cent of volunteers, but not everyone faces the risk of Brugada syndrome," he said, adding that there must be other factors that cause the disease.