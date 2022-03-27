Sun, April 03, 2022

life

Whiz-Kid Chanettee Celebrates Back-to-Back Thailand Mixed Wins in Style

Red-hot Chanettee Wannasaen emerged the first player to celebrate back-to-back wins in the Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf following a convincing five-shot victory over her idol Prom Meesawat at the Southern Hills Golf & Country Club in Hat Yai on Sunday.

The 17-year-old girl who won the season opening Thailand Mixed at the Springfield Royal Country Club in Cha-Am last month held onto the lead from the start of the day until finished. She signed off with a 64 on 22 under-par-266.

“I was pleased with the way I played especially my putts,” said talented teenager who blast nine birdies against a lone bogey on the 17th hole. 

“I’m so happy to play in the same group with great players who won on this tour before like Prom and Piano (Arpichaya Yubol). They really pushed me out there,” added Chanettee who has won three tournaments so far this season including the LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers.

“It’s been a wonderful week. I really pushed myself and rose the occasion on this course which provides a great challenge,” added Channettee who also joined her hero Prom as the multiple-time winner on the Thailand Mixed. 

The 37-year-old Prom, who won twice last year in Chiang Mai and Prachuab Khirikhan, settled at lone second after his flawless round of 65. He landed five shots behind on 17 under-par-271.

“I am so happy with how I handled the situation. My putter really worked well out there. In fact, I have been putting well since the last event at the Black Mountain. As for Chanettee, she is playing so well now. She is the next force to be reckoned with for Thailand golf,” Prom said.

Inaugural champion Arpichaya Yubol bounced back from a sluggish front nine play to fire one birdie and an eagle on the 16th hole to end with  70 on 14 under-par-274. 
2018 Thai PGA Tour No 1 Witchayanon Chothirunrungrueng sat 10 shots off the pace following a 66 and a total 12 under-par-276 to take the lone fourth place, best his finish on the Thailand Mixed. 

Following two shots behind at lone fifth was Thai No 1 Sadom Kaewkanjana who shot 67 for a total 276. 

Meanwhile, Pimmada Wongthanavimok won her second straight Best Amateur title after finishing on 293 for tied 52nd. 

After the Songkhla stop, top nine male and nine female players on the TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits will be eligible for two TrustGolf Asian Mixed series due at the  Siam Country Club Waterside Course in Pattaya from April 7-10 and April 13-16.

 

Published : March 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

