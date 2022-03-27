Whiz-Kid Chanettee Celebrates Back-to-Back Thailand Mixed Wins in Style

“I was pleased with the way I played especially my putts,” said talented teenager who blast nine birdies against a lone bogey on the 17th hole.

“I’m so happy to play in the same group with great players who won on this tour before like Prom and Piano (Arpichaya Yubol). They really pushed me out there,” added Chanettee who has won three tournaments so far this season including the LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers.

“It’s been a wonderful week. I really pushed myself and rose the occasion on this course which provides a great challenge,” added Channettee who also joined her hero Prom as the multiple-time winner on the Thailand Mixed.

The 37-year-old Prom, who won twice last year in Chiang Mai and Prachuab Khirikhan, settled at lone second after his flawless round of 65. He landed five shots behind on 17 under-par-271.