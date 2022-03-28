Sun, April 03, 2022

life

Thailand beat Suriname 1-0 in tune-up for Asia Cup

Thailand’s national football team beat Suriname 1-0 in an international friendly at the BG Stadium in Pathum Thani on Sunday.

Port FC winger Bordin Phala scored the only goal of the game against the South Americans on 27 minutes.

The match was Thailand’s final warm-up before the War Elephants launch their campaign to qualify for the Asia Cup in June.

Thailand currently stand at 112 in the FIFA world rankings, while Suriname are 28 places below them at 140.

Published : March 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

