K-pop star Lisa Blackpink celebrates 25th birthday with family, friends

“This year I’m so happy that I am spending my birthday with my family and friends. Thanks everyone for making my birthday special for another year,” the Blackpink star posted on Instagram on Sunday.

The post, which was accompanied by photos of Lisa wearing a blue pompom dress and posing with her birthday cake, drew likes from over 4.6 million netizens. Thai-French actress and model Diana Flipo, a friend of Lisa’s, featured in one of the pictures.

Lisa returned to Thailand last Tuesday after three years away to celebrate her 25th birthday on March 27. She was spotted at a barbeque shop in Bangkok on Tuesday night.