K-pop star Lisa Blackpink celebrates 25th birthday with family, friends

“This year I’m so happy that I am spending my birthday with my family and friends. Thanks everyone for making my birthday special for another year,” the Blackpink star posted on Instagram on Sunday.
The post, which was accompanied by photos of Lisa wearing a blue pompom dress and posing with her birthday cake, drew likes from over 4.6 million netizens. Thai-French actress and model Diana Flipo, a friend of Lisa’s, featured in one of the pictures.
Lisa returned to Thailand last Tuesday after three years away to celebrate her 25th birthday on March 27. She was spotted at a barbeque shop in Bangkok on Tuesday night.
Millions of Blackpink fans, known as BLINK, wished Lisa a happy birthday on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday, as the hashtags #SuperstarLalisaDay, #LovingLisaDay, and #오늘쁘생일인데어쩔릴리 top-trended across the globe.
Born on March 27, 1997 in Buri Ram, Lisa developed a passion for K-pop culture and dancing at an early age. She honed her childhood talents in singing contests before eventually joining the 11-member dance crew We Zaa Cool.
In 2010, aged 13, she auditioned for South Korean music label YG Entertainment and beat competition from 4,000 applicants to become a trainee.
She launched her career with Blackpink six years later in August 2016.
In 2021 she made her solo debut with the album “Lalisa”, which scored over 76 million views in its first 24 hours of release on YouTube – a world record for a solo artist.
Published : March 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
