Thailand reopens to tourists with jazz, pizzazz and Kenny G

The concert, featuring Kenny G and other jazz and blues artists, aims to boost tourism in line with the country’s reopening policy.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT’s deputy governor for marketing communications, said the event’s aim is to push Thailand’s soft power under the 5Fs and 4Ms namely, food, film, fashion, festival, fight and music, museum, master and meta.

The highlight of the event will be a 90-minute performance by saxophonist Kenny G, who has a Grammy, American Music Award and a couple of Soul Train Music Awards under his belt.

The festival will also feature a special reunion performance by international jazz band Dragonfly as well as a Melodic Corner set up by jazz label Muzik Move.