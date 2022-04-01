Tue, April 05, 2022

life

Thailand reopens to tourists with jazz, pizzazz and Kenny G

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thailand reopens to tourists with j...

Best selling American jazz saxophonist Kenny G is scheduled to perform at the “International Jazz and Blues Festival 2022: Wonderful Night Kenny G” in Hua Hin on May 7.

The event was announced at a press conference on Thursday hosted by Neekrung Connect along with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Singha Corporation, True Arena Hua Hin and Homey.

The concert, featuring Kenny G and other jazz and blues artists, aims to boost tourism in line with the country’s reopening policy.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT’s deputy governor for marketing communications, said the event’s aim is to push Thailand’s soft power under the 5Fs and 4Ms namely, food, film, fashion, festival, fight and music, museum, master and meta.

The highlight of the event will be a 90-minute performance by saxophonist Kenny G, who has a Grammy, American Music Award and a couple of Soul Train Music Awards under his belt.

The festival will also feature a special reunion performance by international jazz band Dragonfly as well as a Melodic Corner set up by jazz label Muzik Move.

Thailand reopens to tourists with jazz, pizzazz and Kenny G Thailand reopens to tourists with jazz, pizzazz and Kenny G Thailand reopens to tourists with jazz, pizzazz and Kenny G

Related News

Published : April 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Careful what you touch, the virus may be lurking

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Leicester City honours Vichai's legacy with statue at King Power Stadium

Published : Apr 05, 2022

LCFC Awarded Prestigious Civic Honours At King Power Stadium

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Analysis: Bayern's substitution gaffe causing turmoil in Bundesliga

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Latest News

Phuket clears 3-tonne mountain of plastic trash from holiday beaches

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

How national park staff rescued tired elephant calves stranded in a pit

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Back to where it began: Following King Rama IX’s sufficiency legacy

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.