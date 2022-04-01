Tue, April 05, 2022

life

EPL teams allowed to field up to 5 substitutes from next season

The English Premier League has updated its rules to allow teams to field up to five substitutes during matches from next season.

The rule change came after managers of Premier League clubs led by Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp complained about player fatigue and injuries over the fixture-packed EPL season. However, opponents of the move claim it will favour the top-six clubs who have large squads.

Premier League shareholders agreed to increase the maximum number of substitutions permitted from three to five at a meeting on Thursday.

From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutes, three times during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time. Each team can also field up to nine substitute players on the team sheet.

The meeting also discussed the date for the summer transfer window as well as new Covid-19 measures.

The Summer 2022 Transfer Window will open on June 10 and close on September 1, in line with other European leagues.

Moreover, from April 4, the League will scrap twice-weekly Covid-19 testing of players and staff and move to symptomatic testing only.

Published : April 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
