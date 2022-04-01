EPL teams allowed to field up to 5 substitutes from next season

The rule change came after managers of Premier League clubs led by Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp complained about player fatigue and injuries over the fixture-packed EPL season. However, opponents of the move claim it will favour the top-six clubs who have large squads.
Premier League shareholders agreed to increase the maximum number of substitutions permitted from three to five at a meeting on Thursday.
From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutes, three times during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time. Each team can also field up to nine substitute players on the team sheet.
The meeting also discussed the date for the summer transfer window as well as new Covid-19 measures.
The Summer 2022 Transfer Window will open on June 10 and close on September 1, in line with other European leagues.
Moreover, from April 4, the League will scrap twice-weekly Covid-19 testing of players and staff and move to symptomatic testing only.
Published : April 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
