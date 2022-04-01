EPL teams allowed to field up to 5 substitutes from next season

Premier League shareholders agreed to increase the maximum number of substitutions permitted from three to five at a meeting on Thursday.

From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutes, three times during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time. Each team can also field up to nine substitute players on the team sheet.

The meeting also discussed the date for the summer transfer window as well as new Covid-19 measures.

The Summer 2022 Transfer Window will open on June 10 and close on September 1, in line with other European leagues.