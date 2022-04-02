Coaches react as FIFA World Cup draw delivers mouth-watering match-ups

"The duel with Australia [a 3-2 Dutch win] ended up being our most difficult match. Compared to then, this draw is more favourable, even if this time we have to play against the champions of Africa."

England will go up against Iran, United States, and Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in Group B.

The US and Iran “are teams we've not played for a while and the third is an unknown but throws up a possible British derby," England coach Gareth Southgate told the BBC.

"In this situation, all of our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, so when that tie is played out is irrelevant really.

"For us, we're [playing] on day one so it's quite clear now what our programme looks like with the end of the Premier League season and getting out here as quickly as possible.

Argentina were drawn against Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.

“We’re good and I believe in us. We can’t complain [about the draw] but neither can we be content," Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni told Argentine TV.

"Mexico is a rival we know, Poland got through beating Sweden [in the playoffs] and Saudi Arabia ran a very good qualifying campaign. We respect all our rivals, it's a difficult group.

"I say to people, be calm and enjoy the World Cup. I hope it ends with Argentina in the final."

France will take on Denmark, Tunisia and the UAE, Australia or Peru in Group D.

"It could have been easier or harder," France’s coach Didier Deschamps said.

"We know Denmark well and we will get to know each other even better with our matches in the Nations League in June and September."

Spain face Germany, Japan and Costa Rica or New Zealand in Group E.

"It's a strong group if you take into consideration Germany but we are on top of the group because of our merits, the work we have being doing in recent years," said Spain’s coach Luis Enrique.

"As for the rest of the group, I don't know much, I won't lie to you – almost nothing. Now is the moment to take the time to study them and continue thinking and trusting in what we are as a team.

"We're not going to change how we play whether it's the World Cup or a friendly or the Euros. Our style is very clear ... and it will be very difficult to play against us. This is the message I have to give. We respect our opponents, anyone can beat us but we can beat anyone too."

Belgium face a tough test against Canada, Morocco and Croatia in Group F.

"It's a really challenging draw,” Belgium’s coach Roberto Marinez said. “It's good that we play a little bit later in the tournament ... so our preparation could be a little bit longer. A really tough draw for different reasons but fantastic teams to look forward to.

"We obviously have a connection with Morocco in the national team. We had players like Marouane [Fellaini] and Nacer [Chadli] who have roots in that country.

"Canada played a strong qualifier, so that also promises to be a good match. Croatia we know well, they didn't become runners-up [at the 2018 World Cup] in Russia for nothing."

Brazil also have a potentially tough draw against Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

"It is neither [the group of] death nor life, every group has a degree of difficulty. Portugal have Uruguay, South Korea, Ghana," said Brazil’s coach Tite, adding that he joked with Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic about the similarity of the group from 2018.

"Everything is the same [as the group in 2018]. All that was missing was Costa Rica.

"Serbia and Switzerland eliminated Portugal and Italy [from automatic qualification as group leaders]. Also, the Cameroon team is very strong in Africa."

Portugal, with 37-year-old Ronaldo almost certainly playing in his final World Cup, face the possible “group of death” featuring Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

"It's like the glass half-full and half-empty,” said Portugal coach Fernando Santos of their Group H draw. “If we looked at the previous World Cup, Uruguay would be the favourites. If we look at the ranking, Portugal will be the favourites.

"We must not forget Ghana and South Korea, who have strong players. [South Korea's Portuguese coach] Paulo [Bento] has done a very good job for South Korean football."