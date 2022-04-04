Olympic champ Panipak strikes gold in Spain in higher weight class

She pipped Spaniard Laura Rodriguez 2-0 with a scores of 8-7 and 2-1.

Her compatriot Phannapa Harnsujin won the silver medal in the women's 57kg competition, losing the final to Hatice İlgün from Turkey 2-3 with scores of 7-3, 2-7, 2-14.

Another Thai, Sasikarn Tongchan, had to settle for the bronze in the women's 62kg class after she lost to Sarah Chaari from Belgium 2-3 with scores of 3-2, 2-6, 2-6.

The competition, which began on April 1, used the “round system” in the best-of-three format.