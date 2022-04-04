Man U v Liverpool tickets more expensive than Champions League final

Tickets for the July 12 exhibition match at Rajamangala Stadium are priced from 5,000 baht to 25,000 baht – higher than prices for last year’s UEFA Champions League final at 2,600-22,200 baht.
The two Premier League giants are visiting Bangkok as part of their first pre-season tour since 2019, before the pandemic.
The July match will also be Thai fans’ first opportunity to see Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp’s management while Manchester United will likely arrive with a new head coach.
There are no guarantees of which players will be involved, but the organiser has confirmed that both clubs will field first-team players.
Tickets are being sold via Thaiticketmajor in seven price bands, starting from 5,000 baht in category 5 to 25,000 baht for the “platinum” seats.
However, most seats are within the “silver” band priced at 20,000 baht.
The minimum monthly wage in Bangkok is less than 10,000 baht.
The prices appear even more expensive when compared to tickets for the UEFA Champions League final.
UEFA’s cheapest tickets for last year’s final cost 2,600 baht (category 4). The price of the most expensive tickets was 22,200 baht (category 1).
Meanwhile, a Liverpool adult season ticket costs from £685 to £869 (30,150-38,230 baht) while a Manchester United season ticket costs £532 to £950 (23,400-41,800 baht).
Unsurprisingly, some Thai fans have complained that they cannot afford the high prices being charged to watch the two Premier League giants in Bangkok.
On Monday, seats were still available in the more expensive sections, especially tickets priced at 20,000 baht, but cheaper categories had sold out.
Published : April 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
