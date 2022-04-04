Sat, April 16, 2022

life

Man U v Liverpool tickets more expensive than Champions League final

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Man U v Liverpool tickets more expe...

Controversy has erupted over the high price of tickets to watch the clash between Manchester United and Liverpool in Bangkok.

Tickets for the July 12 exhibition match at Rajamangala Stadium are priced from 5,000 baht to 25,000 baht – higher than prices for last year’s UEFA Champions League final at 2,600-22,200 baht.

The two Premier League giants are visiting Bangkok as part of their first pre-season tour since 2019, before the pandemic.

The July match will also be Thai fans’ first opportunity to see Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp’s management while Manchester United will likely arrive with a new head coach.

There are no guarantees of which players will be involved, but the organiser has confirmed that both clubs will field first-team players.

Tickets are being sold via Thaiticketmajor in seven price bands, starting from 5,000 baht in category 5 to 25,000 baht for the “platinum” seats.

Related News

Tickets for Man Utd v Liverpool in Bangkok almost sold out on day 1

Tickets for Man Utd v Liverpool in Bangkok on sale from Saturday

Here’s how much fans must pay to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool live in Bangkok

 

However, most seats are within the “silver” band priced at 20,000 baht.

The minimum monthly wage in Bangkok is less than 10,000 baht.

The prices appear even more expensive when compared to tickets for the UEFA Champions League final.

UEFA’s cheapest tickets for last year’s final cost 2,600 baht (category 4). The price of the most expensive tickets was 22,200 baht (category 1).

Meanwhile, a Liverpool adult season ticket costs from £685 to £869 (30,150-38,230 baht) while a Manchester United season ticket costs £532 to £950 (23,400-41,800 baht).

Unsurprisingly, some Thai fans have complained that they cannot afford the high prices being charged to watch the two Premier League giants in Bangkok.

On Monday, seats were still available in the more expensive sections, especially tickets priced at 20,000 baht, but cheaper categories had sold out.

 

Man U v Liverpool tickets more expensive than Champions League final

Related News

Published : April 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Eagle-eyed Chanettee rises to the challenge

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Covid patients advised to use separate bathroom, close commode lid while flushing

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Check ice packages thoroughly before purchase: FDA advises

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Bayern season can't be success after Champions League exit-Nagelsmann

Published : Apr 13, 2022

Latest News

Bus terminals jam-packed as Bangkokians return from Songkran holidays

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Young rapper Milli set to rock Coachella on Sunday morning

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Prinn reports to Lumpini police over sexual harassment claims

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Democrat leader promises party will not interfere in Prinn’s case

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.