Man U v Liverpool tickets more expensive than Champions League final

The two Premier League giants are visiting Bangkok as part of their first pre-season tour since 2019, before the pandemic.

The July match will also be Thai fans’ first opportunity to see Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp’s management while Manchester United will likely arrive with a new head coach.

There are no guarantees of which players will be involved, but the organiser has confirmed that both clubs will field first-team players.

Tickets are being sold via Thaiticketmajor in seven price bands, starting from 5,000 baht in category 5 to 25,000 baht for the “platinum” seats.