Tickets for Man Utd v Liverpool in Bangkok almost sold out on day 1

“The Match: Bangkok Century Cup 2022” is scheduled at Rajamangala Stadium in the capital on July 12. Both clubs have vowed to send their main squads for the pre-season clash in Thailand.

“Tickets went on sale at 10am today (April 2) via the Thai Ticket Major website. After two hours the priciest tickets [25,000 baht] for Platinum seats closest to the pitch were all sold out,” said Vinij Lertratanachai, CEO of match organiser Fresh Air Festival.

“The three cheapest ticket categories priced 5,000 baht, 7,000 baht and 12,000 baht are all sold out too. These seats are either far away from the pitch or located behind the goals at either end.”

This leaves only three categories of tickets still available, priced 15,000, 20,000 and 22,000 baht. Fresh Air Festival said fans better hurry if they want to bag a seat for the game.

Former Premier League players Andy Cole, representing Manchester Utd, and Phil Babb representing Liverpool joined a press conference for the match at Siam Paragon on Friday.