Analysis: Bayern's substitution gaffe causing turmoil in Bundesliga

The case goes beyond the question that a 12th player on the pitch for 17 seconds can make a difference.

Bayern played its league match against Freiburg with one additional player after Kingsley Coman failed to leave the pitch.

A mistake from Bayern team manager Kathleen Kruger triggered the turmoil, after she presented the wrong shirt number.

The French midfielder played as No. 29 until the summer of 2021. Since the 2021-22 season, he has been wearing the No. 11 jersey. Coman didn't react as Kruger inadvertently held up No. 29.

Neither the fourth official, the referee nor the VAR stopped the game, with action only taken after Freiburg's Nico Schlotterbeck pointed out the mistake.

While Bayern most likely won't miss out on the title, the tricky case might affect the race for the Champions League spots with only six games remaining.