LCFC Awarded Prestigious Civic Honours At King Power Stadium

“My father believed in the people of Leicester. He gave his heart to them because he saw the strength of this city when its people came together and how we could all help each other. It makes me so proud, that we continue to come together to fulfil that vision in his name.

“I will, with all my strength, continue to do my best for Leicester and its people, to remain deserving of this prestigious award that has been given to me and my late father.”

Between his arrival in Leicester in August 2010 and his untimely passing eight years later, Vichai gifted in excess of £4M in personal donations to people in need in Leicester. That work continues today through the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation.

Away from that enormous philanthropic effort, the Foxes also embarked on their greatest-ever era, investing in world-leading facilities, restoring the Club’s status in the Premier League and eventually even lifting the most famous divisional title in football despite colossal odds.

In 2019, Khun Top succeeded his much-loved father as Chairman at Leicester City and has overseen another vintage era for Foxes supporters.

The Club’s recent growth, leading to consecutive campaigns in European football and a maiden FA Cup triumph in 2021, has also involved several significant infrastructural developments. Through the development of LCFC Women, the Club introduced professional women’s football to the city in 2020, securing promotion to the top division, the FA Women’s Super League, in the team’s first season.

Such achievements and commitment to the Leicester community were formally acknowledged by Leicester City Council on Monday, through the conferring of the Honorary Freedom of the City on the Club.

Presented following the reading of oaths by City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby and Leicester City Chief Executive Susan Whelan, Honorary Freedom of the City is the highest civic honour the council can bestow and recognises the contribution that recipients have made to the City of Leicester. Past recipients include Leicester City’s own Gary Lineker and Alan ‘The Birch’ Birchenall, along with David and Richard Attenborough.

Susan went on to receive the Illuminated Certificate of Admission and Casket from the Lord Mayor, after signing the Roll, on behalf of the Club.

Leicester City Chief Executive Susan Whelan said: “The Club’s proud representation of Leicester pre-dates all of us in this room today, and while our recent achievements have clearly been significant in bringing distinction and pride to the city, those triumphs are built on foundations placed deep in the heart of Leicester by generations before us. We accept this honour today on behalf of every player, member of staff and supporter that has fought for the honour of our Club, and therefore our city, in Leicester City’s 138-year history.

“Of course, the most recent chapters in the Leicester City story would not have been possible without Vichai, Aiyawatt and the Srivaddhanaprabha family, who have brought a vision to this Club and this city few thought would be possible, and an unwavering devotion to its realisation.”

Leicester City’s sporting success and community spirit were celebrated during the reception by the Lord Mayor of Leicester, Councillor Deepak Bajaj, upon presenting the two major honours.

Councillor Deepak Bajaj said: “We are immensely proud of Leicester City's achievements both on and off the pitch and are delighted to recognise their achievements today by presenting them with the Freedom of the City of Leicester. This openly acknowledges the contributions by all the Club's players, trainers, coaches and support staff from their very beginnings, right up to today. We also wanted to recognise the significant support and commitment from former Chairman, Vichai and the continued investment in both the club and the local community by his son and current Chairman, Aiyawatt and we are extremely pleased to honour them as the first recipients of the City of Leicester Award. Sport brings people together in many positive ways and the contributions made by the Srivaddhanaprabha family have very much strengthened our thriving and diverse community here in Leicester.”