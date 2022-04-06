Teochew opera keeps Chinese culture alive in Thailand

Thanks to a vast number of Chinese immigrants who brought Teochew dialect across Southeast Asia, Teochew Opera used to be a favorite entertainment in Thailand.

Xu Qing'an, 54, a veteran performer, has seen the troupe's peak. "When I first came to Thailand in the 90s, the troupe had over 100 actors with thousands of visitors every show."

As one of the best-known Teochew Opera troupes in the Southeast Asian country, the troupe was once invited to perform for the Thai Royal family.

"But now, things are completely different," Xu said while looking at the sparse audience.

The audiences of Teochew Opera are mostly older Thai-Chinese. As time goes by, the community of both actors and fans has dwindled. According to Xu, the troupe has only about 30 actors now, and sometimes the audiences are fewer than the actors on stage.

Dressed in a red cheongsam that night, Yierkun stood out in the audience of barely 20 people. Influenced by her father who moved from southern China decades ago, the 75-year-old Thai has been exposed to Teochew Opera from an early age.

Unlike her, nine-year-old visitor Suphakorn Nirungrang doesn't understand the Chinese Teochew dialect, but was fascinated by the artists' glittering headgears and elaborate costumes. "They are beautiful on the stage, like angels," he said.