Sat, April 16, 2022

life

Tiger Woods intends to compete in Masters 2022

Tiger Woods, a five-time Masters golf champion who suffered injuries to his right leg in a car accident 14 months ago, eyes glory at Masters 2022.

U.S. golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday that he intends to play in the 2022 Masters Tournament.
 

"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," the 46-year-old noted at a press conference at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, U.S..

Woods, a five-time Masters champion and 15-time major winner, arrived in Augusta on Sunday for preparation and practice, tweeting that it's a "game-time decision" on whether he would compete.

Woods suffered traumatic injuries to his right leg in a car accident 14 months ago. But when asked at the press conference if he believed he could win this week, Woods said without hesitation, "I do!"

The 86th Masters will be held from April 7 to 10. On Tuesday, the tournament also announced players' first-day groupings. Woods was assigned to Group 14 with a scheduled tee time of around 10:30am.

Published : April 06, 2022

By : Xinhua

