Sat, April 16, 2022

life

Muay Thai fighter Buakaw enters the world of NFT

Muay Thai star Buakaw Banchamek on Thursday revealed his Non-Fungible Token (NFT) project “Buakaw 1”, which he said aimed to inspire and connect Muay Thai fans.

“Buakaw 1” is an NFT project by Buakaw Banchamek, with three parties — Banchamek Gym, SIX Network, a leader in blockchain and decentralised finance, and YDM Thailand, a leader in marketing technology (MarTech). It is supported by around 10 companies in the FSN group in South Korea.

Buakaw said that he was very glad, excited, and proud to represent Muay Thai and help spread the martial art and to also push it into the metaverse world.

NFT Buakaw 1 was made as generative art under the collection “fighter spirit” with only 10,000 pieces.

Buyers will also receive the special right to participate in online and offline events with Buakaw. They could also receive special commemorative gifts, including the right to stay at Buakaw Village in Chiang Mai.

Also, they will get a chance to participate in the secret project “The Next Fighter”, which is limited to Buakaw 1 NFT holders.

NFT Buakaw 1 pre-sales will open on May 8 (only for members of Buakaw 1 on Discord and partners’ members). It will open for public sale on May 9 on the Ethereum network.

