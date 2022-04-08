Muay Thai fighter Buakaw enters the world of NFT

Buakaw said that he was very glad, excited, and proud to represent Muay Thai and help spread the martial art and to also push it into the metaverse world.

NFT Buakaw 1 was made as generative art under the collection “fighter spirit” with only 10,000 pieces.

Buyers will also receive the special right to participate in online and offline events with Buakaw. They could also receive special commemorative gifts, including the right to stay at Buakaw Village in Chiang Mai.

Also, they will get a chance to participate in the secret project “The Next Fighter”, which is limited to Buakaw 1 NFT holders.