Thailand survive scare to book AFF Futsal final against Indonesia

Fifteen-time champions Thailand qualified for the semi-final by topping group A on 10 points from three wins and one draw, with the tournament’s highest goal difference of 31.
Vietnam, on the other hand, entered the clash as runner-up in group B behind Myanmar.
In the first half of the semi-final, Vietnam defied their underdog status by stretching the Thai defence and threatening an upset. Gia Hung and Thinh Phat had early scoring chances for Vietnam but found no way past Thai keeper Peerapat Kaewwilai.
In the 11th minute, Chau Doan Phat won the ball in the midfield and fired a powerful shot at goal only to see Peerapat block again. The first half ended 0-0 with all the chances belonging to Vietnam.
Thailand emerged revitalised after the break, with Muhammad Osamanmusa opening the scoring in the 22nd minute. But 10 minutes later, Vietnam’s Nguyen Minh Tri pulled off an exquisite backheel finish to level the match.
Thailand reclaimed the lead in the 36th minute, as Muhammad shone again with a shot into the top corner.
Desperate for an equaliser, Vietnam deployed a power-play formation with their keeper coming out of the box and playing as an attacker. The move backfired when Kritsada Wongkaeo found the net from a counterattack, securing a 3-1 win for Thailand.
Thailand booked their place in Saturday’s final against Indonesia, who beat Myanmar 6-1 in the other semi.
Vietnam will kick off against Myanmar in the third-place playoff at 2.30pm on Sunday, with the last ticket to this year's Futsal Asian Cup at stake.
The final between Thailand and Indonesia will be broadcast live on MCOT HD and T Sports 7 channels from Hua Mak Indoor Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday from 5pm.
Published : April 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
