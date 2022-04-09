Thailand survive scare to book AFF Futsal final against Indonesia

Fifteen-time champions Thailand qualified for the semi-final by topping group A on 10 points from three wins and one draw, with the tournament’s highest goal difference of 31.

Vietnam, on the other hand, entered the clash as runner-up in group B behind Myanmar.

In the first half of the semi-final, Vietnam defied their underdog status by stretching the Thai defence and threatening an upset. Gia Hung and Thinh Phat had early scoring chances for Vietnam but found no way past Thai keeper Peerapat Kaewwilai.

In the 11th minute, Chau Doan Phat won the ball in the midfield and fired a powerful shot at goal only to see Peerapat block again. The first half ended 0-0 with all the chances belonging to Vietnam.