Sat, April 16, 2022

life

Buriram going for ‘triple’ after clinching seventh League 1 title

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Buriram going for ‘triple’ after cl...

Buriram United beat Nongbua Pitchaya 3-0 on Sunday to clinch their seventh Thai League 1 title.

The Thunder Castle headed into the match desperate for a win after two draws and a loss had narrowed their lead over defending champions BG Pathum to just five points with two games left to play.

Meanwhile 7th-placed Nongbua Pitchaya were looking to cause an upset on home turf at Pitchaya Stadium in Nong Bua Lamphu.

Buriram struck the first blow in the 30th minute when a long pass by Aung Thu found Supachok Sarachat, who tapped in the opener.

The visitors applied more pressure after the break, with their attacking strategy paying off when Aung Thu crossed the ball for Theerathon Bunmathan to score in the 69th minute.

Buriram sewed up the match in the 82nd minute, as Supachok Sarachat played a one-two pass with Ayub Masika to make it 3-0.

The Thunder Castle clinched the title with one game of the season left to play. The team can now enjoy their lap of honour in the final match of the season away at Suphanburi FC on May 7.

Buriram are competing for triple glory this season.

The team are also through to the semi-final of the Thai FA Cup, along with Suphanburi, Nakhon Ratchasima and Police Tero.

Meanwhile, they face Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC in the quarter-final of the Thai League Cup on May 4.

 

Buriram going for ‘triple’ after clinching seventh League 1 title Buriram going for ‘triple’ after clinching seventh League 1 title

Related News

Published : April 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Eagle-eyed Chanettee rises to the challenge

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Covid patients advised to use separate bathroom, close commode lid while flushing

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Check ice packages thoroughly before purchase: FDA advises

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Bayern season can't be success after Champions League exit-Nagelsmann

Published : Apr 13, 2022

Latest News

Bus terminals jam-packed as Bangkokians return from Songkran holidays

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Young rapper Milli set to rock Coachella on Sunday morning

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Prinn reports to Lumpini police over sexual harassment claims

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Democrat leader promises party will not interfere in Prinn’s case

Published : Apr 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.