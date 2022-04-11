Buriram going for ‘triple’ after clinching seventh League 1 title

Meanwhile 7th-placed Nongbua Pitchaya were looking to cause an upset on home turf at Pitchaya Stadium in Nong Bua Lamphu.

Buriram struck the first blow in the 30th minute when a long pass by Aung Thu found Supachok Sarachat, who tapped in the opener.

The visitors applied more pressure after the break, with their attacking strategy paying off when Aung Thu crossed the ball for Theerathon Bunmathan to score in the 69th minute.

Buriram sewed up the match in the 82nd minute, as Supachok Sarachat played a one-two pass with Ayub Masika to make it 3-0.