Buriram going for ‘triple’ after clinching seventh League 1 title

The Thunder Castle headed into the match desperate for a win after two draws and a loss had narrowed their lead over defending champions BG Pathum to just five points with two games left to play.
Meanwhile 7th-placed Nongbua Pitchaya were looking to cause an upset on home turf at Pitchaya Stadium in Nong Bua Lamphu.
Buriram struck the first blow in the 30th minute when a long pass by Aung Thu found Supachok Sarachat, who tapped in the opener.
The visitors applied more pressure after the break, with their attacking strategy paying off when Aung Thu crossed the ball for Theerathon Bunmathan to score in the 69th minute.
Buriram sewed up the match in the 82nd minute, as Supachok Sarachat played a one-two pass with Ayub Masika to make it 3-0.
The Thunder Castle clinched the title with one game of the season left to play. The team can now enjoy their lap of honour in the final match of the season away at Suphanburi FC on May 7.
Buriram are competing for triple glory this season.
The team are also through to the semi-final of the Thai FA Cup, along with Suphanburi, Nakhon Ratchasima and Police Tero.
Meanwhile, they face Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC in the quarter-final of the Thai League Cup on May 4.
Published : April 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
