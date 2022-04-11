Half dose of mRNA booster still very effective, says top virologist

He added that in the US and Europe half doses or 50 micrograms of the vaccine are being administered as boosters.

He also pointed out that the Thai Food and Drug Administration had approved the administration of half doses and even indicated this on the label.

Hence, he said, people are within their rights to ask for half a dose even if their first two shots were of an inactivated vaccine like Sinovac or Sinopharm.

Yong went on to say that the Public Health Ministry has also approved the administration of half a dose or 15mcg of Pfizer vaccines as booster shots. This decision was backed by studies conducted by Chulalongkorn University and Siriraj Hospital.