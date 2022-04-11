Sat, April 16, 2022

life

Asian body vows to improve standards of boxers and referees

The Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) has said it will focus on developing Asian boxers to make a bigger impact on the global stage as well as improve the ability of referees to judge bouts with transparency.

On Sunday, Pichai Chunhavajira, president of the ASBC and Thailand Boxing Association (TBA), revealed his policies at the ASBC’s board meeting in Phuket.

He added that ASBC’s board aimed to develop Asian boxers to be able to fight American boxers who have top ranking in the world.

He said the association must hold enough tournaments for boxers even though it is difficult at the moment due to the Covid-19 situation.

Last week, the Thailand Open Boxing Tournament was held in Phuket. According to a source, foreign boxers and staff praised the organisers for the Covid prevention measures and the competition.

Pichai hoped to have this competition included in the International Boxing Association’s competition schedule in the future.

This was the ASBC board’s second meeting since Pichai was elected president.

Published : April 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

