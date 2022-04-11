Asian body vows to improve standards of boxers and referees

He added that ASBC’s board aimed to develop Asian boxers to be able to fight American boxers who have top ranking in the world.

He said the association must hold enough tournaments for boxers even though it is difficult at the moment due to the Covid-19 situation.

Last week, the Thailand Open Boxing Tournament was held in Phuket. According to a source, foreign boxers and staff praised the organisers for the Covid prevention measures and the competition.

Pichai hoped to have this competition included in the International Boxing Association’s competition schedule in the future.