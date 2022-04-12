Battle with Covid can be long and hard, so keep your immunity high

Long Covid or post-Covid syndrome can result in symptoms lingering for more than two months.
Here are the symptoms patients suffered from after recovering from infection:
Though most of these symptoms clear over time, the department said if they persist for more than two months, then patients should visit a doctor.
Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Health, said long Covid has affected up to 50 per cent of Covid-19 patients, especially those who were hit with severe symptoms.
Hence, he said, long-Covid sufferers should take care of themselves and boost their immunity by eating a balanced diet that is well-cooked and clean.
“If patients suffer from a loss of appetite, they should separate their meals into smaller ones to keep their blood sugar levels stable and prevent tiredness,” Suwanchai said.
He advised people to consume more protein such as meat, eggs, milk, cheese, beans and tofu, as well as probiotics in the form of yoghurt and fermented milk. He also advised people to consume food that is high in fibre such as grains, dried beans, bananas, onions and garlic.
People suffering from long-Covid are advised to stay away from instant or frozen meals as well as fermented, fried, greasy, heavily flavoured and hard-to-digest food. He also advised people to stay away from alcohol and instead consume vitamins and minerals to help the body recover and boost immunity, such as vitamins C, A, D, and E as well as zinc.
Published : April 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
