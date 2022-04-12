Battle with Covid can be long and hard, so keep your immunity high

Hence, he said, long-Covid sufferers should take care of themselves and boost their immunity by eating a balanced diet that is well-cooked and clean.

“If patients suffer from a loss of appetite, they should separate their meals into smaller ones to keep their blood sugar levels stable and prevent tiredness,” Suwanchai said.

He advised people to consume more protein such as meat, eggs, milk, cheese, beans and tofu, as well as probiotics in the form of yoghurt and fermented milk. He also advised people to consume food that is high in fibre such as grains, dried beans, bananas, onions and garlic.

People suffering from long-Covid are advised to stay away from instant or frozen meals as well as fermented, fried, greasy, heavily flavoured and hard-to-digest food. He also advised people to stay away from alcohol and instead consume vitamins and minerals to help the body recover and boost immunity, such as vitamins C, A, D, and E as well as zinc.