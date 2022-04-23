Clash of styles in Copa del Rey final with Europe in background

The fact the winner of the Cup will earn a place directly in the group stage of the Europa League could have an important effect on the last five games in La Liga and several clubs have an interest in seeing Betis claim the trophy rather than Valencia.

Betis currently sit fifth in La Liga and would qualify for Europe anyhow, but Valencia are down in 10th place with hardly any options of a top-six finish. If they win on Saturday, they would take the Europa League spot that would currently go to sixth-place Real Sociedad, who in turn would take the Conference League position that would currently be Villarreal's, with Villarreal missing out on a place in Europe.

Betis have the advantage of playing in their hometown, if not their home ground, and coach Manuel Pellegrini has virtually the entire squad to choose from with the exception of long-term injuries, Martin Montoya and Victor Camarasa.

