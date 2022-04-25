Wed, April 27, 2022

life

Where does Thailand rank in global survey of penis size?

The average penis size in Thailand is the seventh-smallest in the world, according to a survey conducted by British online clinic From Mars.

Cambodia tops the ranking for smallest erect penises with an average of just 3.95 inches (10 centimetres). Thai penises measure up as the fifth-longest in Southeast Asia, behind Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam but ahead of Philippines and Cambodia.

Heading the list of countries with the biggest penises is Ecuador, at 6.93 inches.

The clinic collected data from the World Population Review to come up with figures for average erect penis size from 86 countries. It also used Google search data from 2021.

Pharmacist Navin Khosla, who conducted the study, said the survey relied on self-reported data so some respondents might be generous with measurements. However, it still gives a basic idea of average sizes around the world.

The study lists the top 10 countries with the biggest penis as:

  • 1 Ecuador 6.93 inches
  • 2 Cameroon 6.56 inches
  • 3 Bolivia 6.50 inches
  • 4 Sudan 6.48 inches
  • 5 Haiti 6.30 inches
  • 6 Senegal 6.26 inches
  • 7 Gambia 6.25 inches
  • 7 Cuba 6.25 inches
  • 7 Netherlands 6.25 inches
  • 10 Zambia 6.21 inches

Meanwhile, the top 10 countries with the smallest penis size are:

  • 1 Cambodia 3.95 inches
  • 2 Taiwan 4.24 inches
  • 3 Philippines 4.27 inches
  • 4 Sri Lanka 4.29 inches
  • 5 Hong Kong 4.41 inches
  • 5 Bangladesh 4.41 inches
  • 7 Thailand 4.51 inches
  • 8 Vietnam 4.52 inches
  • 8 Malaysia 4.52 inches
  • 10 Singapore 4.54 inches

Khosla said, “Whether people are concerned about the size or the shape, or any other aspect for that matter, most of us have wondered at some point or another whether ours is big enough.”

Penis size can have a massive impact on men’s confidence and self-image, he added.

However, “[t]he truth is, that the owner of the penis is far more likely to be worried about the size of their penis than their sexual partners are!”

 

Published : April 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

