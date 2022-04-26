Sat, April 30, 2022

life

Thai fans savour Liverpool ‘EPL title’ with mango sticky rice trophy

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thai fans savour Liverpool ‘EPL tit...

Liverpool fans in Suphanburi have found a uniquely Thai way of celebrating their team’s quadruple quest.

On Sunday, fans at Wat Pa Lelai Worawihan held a ceremony to bless the club and celebrated afterwards by making a replica Premier League trophy with the words “Liverpool FC” spelt out in mango sticky rice.

Fans at the ceremony also gave away Liverpool-themed souvenirs blessed in the temple as well as OTOP products from the Suphanburi Banana Conservation Centre.

Meanwhile, they sang Sek Loso’s “Poo-cha-na” (The Winner) and the Liverpool anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” to encourage their team to chase the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League titles.

The Reds have already won the Carabao League Cup this season after beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties in the final.

Liverpool will meet Chelsea again in the final of the FA Cup on May 14.

In the UEFA Champions League, the Reds face Spain’s Villareal in the semi-final, with the first leg at Anfield on Wednesday (Thursday 2am Thai time) and the away leg on May 3.

In the Premier League, Liverpool are second just one point behind leaders Manchester City but with a four-goal advantage in goal difference. Both teams have five matches left to decide the title.

 

Thai fans savour Liverpool ‘EPL title’ with mango sticky rice trophy

Tickets for Justin Bieber concert in Bangkok reselling for THB1.6m

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Gritty Teen Chanettee Hangs onto Lead

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Thaworn Celebrates Back-to-Back Thai Senior Tour Wins

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Kiradech hits a career-first hole in one in Mexico

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Boosters less effective against more prevalent BA.2 subvariant: Dr Yong

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Published : April 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Jail, dismissal for Navy drill sergeant over ‘semen incident’

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Thai air traffic to surge after entry rules eased on Sunday: CAAT

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Thailand sees little progress in effort to curb human trafficking

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Bring back a sense of nostalgia on Bitkub Chain's first anniversary

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.