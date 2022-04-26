Thai fans savour Liverpool ‘EPL title’ with mango sticky rice trophy

On Sunday, fans at Wat Pa Lelai Worawihan held a ceremony to bless the club and celebrated afterwards by making a replica Premier League trophy with the words “Liverpool FC” spelt out in mango sticky rice.
Fans at the ceremony also gave away Liverpool-themed souvenirs blessed in the temple as well as OTOP products from the Suphanburi Banana Conservation Centre.
Meanwhile, they sang Sek Loso’s “Poo-cha-na” (The Winner) and the Liverpool anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” to encourage their team to chase the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League titles.
The Reds have already won the Carabao League Cup this season after beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties in the final.
Liverpool will meet Chelsea again in the final of the FA Cup on May 14.
In the UEFA Champions League, the Reds face Spain’s Villareal in the semi-final, with the first leg at Anfield on Wednesday (Thursday 2am Thai time) and the away leg on May 3.
In the Premier League, Liverpool are second just one point behind leaders Manchester City but with a four-goal advantage in goal difference. Both teams have five matches left to decide the title.
Published : April 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
