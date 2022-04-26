Thai fans savour Liverpool ‘EPL title’ with mango sticky rice trophy

Fans at the ceremony also gave away Liverpool-themed souvenirs blessed in the temple as well as OTOP products from the Suphanburi Banana Conservation Centre.

Meanwhile, they sang Sek Loso’s “Poo-cha-na” (The Winner) and the Liverpool anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” to encourage their team to chase the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League titles.

The Reds have already won the Carabao League Cup this season after beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties in the final.

Liverpool will meet Chelsea again in the final of the FA Cup on May 14.