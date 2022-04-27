Sat, April 30, 2022

life

Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid: Hosts edge thrilling semi-final opener

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid: Ho...

Kevin De Bruyne had a goal and an assist and Manchester City thrice led by multiple goals in a 4-3 defeat of Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

City opened up a 2-0 lead and Real Madrid never made it level over 90 minutes as Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva all joined De Bruyne on the score sheet.
 

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior scored on either side of halftime to bring the score to 2-1 and 3-2, but Carlo Ancelotti’s Real can be thankful to be down only two goals as City ran all over Madrid in the first half.

The second leg comes Tuesday at the Bernabeu, as City looks to return to the European Cup final for a second-successive year and Real looks to keep alive its hopes of a record 14th title.
 

Manchester, Britain - April 26, 2022 Manchester City

Tickets for Justin Bieber concert in Bangkok reselling for THB1.6m

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Gritty Teen Chanettee Hangs onto Lead

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Thaworn Celebrates Back-to-Back Thai Senior Tour Wins

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Kiradech hits a career-first hole in one in Mexico

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Boosters less effective against more prevalent BA.2 subvariant: Dr Yong

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Published : April 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Jail, dismissal for Navy drill sergeant over ‘semen incident’

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Thai air traffic to surge after entry rules eased on Sunday: CAAT

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Thailand sees little progress in effort to curb human trafficking

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Bring back a sense of nostalgia on Bitkub Chain's first anniversary

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.