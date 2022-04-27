Rising star equestrian Suphajit “Patty” Vuntanadit finishes 3rd in the CDI2* to qualify for 2022 Asian Games

Suphajit said; “I was very excited because I was the youngest rider in the level in this competition.

I am very proud to be one of the first Thai riders to bring forth Thai music on an international platform for the equestrian sport.

I want to thank Dressage & Music from Spain, the expert in producing music for many famous riders around the world, for their enthusiasm and dedication in incorporating Thai instruments and music into this modern composition. It is a beautiful piece which has been highly commended by both the judges and the audience, earning almost the highest score in the level.”

"I am aiming to achieve higher scores in the upcoming competitions to qualify for the 2022 Asian Games. I want to thank all the Thais for their support and I will do my best to continue to be a good ambassador for Thailand in this sport.”