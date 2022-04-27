Sat, April 30, 2022

life

Rising star equestrian Suphajit “Patty” Vuntanadit finishes 3rd in the CDI2* to qualify for 2022 Asian Games

The Vuntanadit equestrian sisters have showcased impressive performances on international stages as representatives of Thailand. Following the success of her elder sister Suphakamol “Pam” Vuntanadit, who became the first Thai rider in history to compete in the CDI3* Big Tour Grand Prix and finishing fifth in the Grand Prix Special class in Poland, Suphajit has achieved satisfactory results in the Small Tour level in Zakrzow, Poland.

The 21-year-old Suphajit, now with four international shows under her belt, finished third with a score of 69.858 percent in the CDI2* Intermediate I Freestyle, the same category to be contested in the Asian Games later this year.

In the Intermediate I Freestyle, Suphajit and her horse Wall Street JV, have danced to their own musical composition which incorporates Thai instruments, along with a snippet from the period soap opera Love Destiny, and fuses it with a contemporary melody to win the judges’ hearts.

Suphajit said; “I was very excited because I was the youngest rider in the level in this competition.

I am very proud to be one of the first Thai riders to bring forth Thai music on an international platform for the equestrian sport.

I want to thank Dressage & Music from Spain, the expert in producing music for many famous riders around the world, for their enthusiasm and dedication in incorporating Thai instruments and music into this modern composition. It is a beautiful piece which has been highly commended by both the judges and the audience, earning almost the highest score in the level.”

"I am aiming to achieve higher scores in the upcoming competitions to qualify for the 2022 Asian Games. I want to thank all the Thais for their support and I will do my best to continue to be a good ambassador for Thailand in this sport.”

Suphajit’s results at Zakrzow Spring Show in Poland


- 3rd CDI2* Intermediate I Freestyle, a score of 69.858 percent
- 4th CDI2* Prix St. Georges, a score of 67.294 percent
- 6th CDI2* Intermediate I, a score of 65.206 percent


Earlier, Suphajit was 9th in the CDI2*Intermediate  Freestyle Music, 14th in the CDI2*Intermediate  and 17th in the Prix St. George in Le Mans, France.

It is the ambition of both sisters to hopefully qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. They are now working with coach Imke Schellekns-Bartels, the former Olympian rider from the Netherlands.

Published : April 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

