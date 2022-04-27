Sat, April 30, 2022

life

Two-Time Champ Chanettee Joins "Culture holds the inspiration power"

Six players spearheaded by red-hot Chanettee Wannasaen took part in the photocall ahead of their participation in the third Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf which stops at the Rayong Green Valley Country Club this week.

Chanettee who scooped four titles including back-to-back Thailand Mixed titles this year, Chonlada Chayanun from Nakhon Ratchasima, and 15-year-old rookie Cholcheva Wongras posted for the camera alongside three young guns

Atriut Winaicharoenchai, winner of two All Thailand Golf Tour this season, Denwit David Boriboonsub, the 2021 ATGT Rookie of the Year winner and Smart Kittirattanapaiboon from Chiang Mai.

The photo shoot was conducted under the "Culture holds the inspiration power" theme which reflects the 
picturesque layout at Rayong Green Valley Country Club.

“Rayong Green Valley features certain characteristics which reminds me of the summer in Japan especially the Tanabata Festival (Star Festival),” said TrustGolf Tour manager Arintapol Nuchasatiara.

“Besides, there’s a famous café called “Mountain Coffee @Zoo” situated not far from the course. It has a beautiful Japanese style garden which is reminiscent of my travel in Japan in the summer. That’s how I got the inspiration for this photocall.”

Arintapol also added the fact that each photocall theme is created at each particular venue makes TrustGolf Tour unique from others. 

“That makes our tour different and widely-recognized. We are proud to help contribute to the development of golf in Thailand. Furthermore, we hope to turn golf a more accessible sport to fans with our long live coverage of over 32 hours in four days,” the Tour manager said. 

The third Thailand Mixed will take place from April 28 – May 1. It will be competed in a four-day stroke play format  of 72 holes with top 60 and ties proceeding to the weekend rounds. Players, officials and participants are required to strictly follow the protective measures against COVID-19 throughout the tournament week.

The tournament serves as the last of the three Thailand Mixed series which will select top two players on the 2022 TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits to compete in the TrustGolf Women’s Scottish Open scheduled between July 28-31 at the Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland.

Fans can watch live coverage of the third Thailand Mixed either on AIS Play APP and TrustGolf Facebook and Youtube. 

The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology. It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Adidas Golf,  the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Rayong Green Valley Country Club in Rayong.
 

