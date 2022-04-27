Two-Time Champ Chanettee Joins "Culture holds the inspiration power"

“That makes our tour different and widely-recognized. We are proud to help contribute to the development of golf in Thailand. Furthermore, we hope to turn golf a more accessible sport to fans with our long live coverage of over 32 hours in four days,” the Tour manager said.

The third Thailand Mixed will take place from April 28 – May 1. It will be competed in a four-day stroke play format of 72 holes with top 60 and ties proceeding to the weekend rounds. Players, officials and participants are required to strictly follow the protective measures against COVID-19 throughout the tournament week.

The tournament serves as the last of the three Thailand Mixed series which will select top two players on the 2022 TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits to compete in the TrustGolf Women’s Scottish Open scheduled between July 28-31 at the Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland.

Fans can watch live coverage of the third Thailand Mixed either on AIS Play APP and TrustGolf Facebook and Youtube.

The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology. It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Adidas Golf, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Rayong Green Valley Country Club in Rayong.

