Man Utd top-four hopes unrealistic, says Rangnick

United are returning to Old Trafford wounded by back-to-back losses at Liverpool and Arsenal, which have all but ended any faint hopes of reaching next season's Champions League.

"I don't think it makes sense now to still speak and speculate about the Champions League," United interim manager Rangnick told a press conference.

"We need to be realistic.

"Even if we win all four games, it's still not in our own hands. But what is in our own hands is the way that we play, the level of performance.

"Even for the next season it's important to finish this season on the best possible note."