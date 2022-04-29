Jürgen Klopp signs new contract with Liverpool FC

Assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz have also put pen to paper on new terms, mirroring those of Klopp and reaffirming their dedication to the project, which began with the German’s appointment in October 2015.

After inking the contract, Klopp told of his delight to Liverpoolfc.com by saying: “There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news… delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start.

“There is just so much to love about this place. I knew that before I came here, I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before.

“Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other. The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously.

“This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer?

“Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a ‘Yes!’

“There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me. For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known.

“In Billy Hogan and Julian Ward we have leaders throughout the club who are completely focused on renewal and refreshing so we can continue to compete at the very highest level.

“We have managed to harness the best of what we have created already at the same time as injecting fresh impetus into our environment.