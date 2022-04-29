Boosters less effective against more prevalent BA.2 subvariant: Dr Yong

In a Facebook post, Dr Yong said a recently conducted study shows that nearly all current Covid-19 patients in Thailand had been infected by the BA.2 subvariant.
The study, “Omicron BA.1, BA.2 and Covid-19 booster vaccination”, was published on Wednesday in the peer-reviewed Journal of Infectious Diseases.
His report also concludes that the mutation of the virus causes the immunity to drop slightly.
The study can be read at https://bit.ly/3xYBLtN.
Published : April 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
