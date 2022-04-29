Sat, April 30, 2022

life

Boosters less effective against more prevalent BA.2 subvariant: Dr Yong

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Boosters less effective against mor...

Booster shots provide 1.7 times less immunity against the Omicron BA.2 subvariant compared to the BA.1 subvariant, top virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Dr Yong said a recently conducted study shows that nearly all current Covid-19 patients in Thailand had been infected by the BA.2 subvariant.

The study, “Omicron BA.1, BA.2 and Covid-19 booster vaccination”, was published on Wednesday in the peer-reviewed Journal of Infectious Diseases.

His report also concludes that the mutation of the virus causes the immunity to drop slightly.

The study can be read at https://bit.ly/3xYBLtN.

Tickets for Justin Bieber concert in Bangkok reselling for THB1.6m

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Gritty Teen Chanettee Hangs onto Lead

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Thaworn Celebrates Back-to-Back Thai Senior Tour Wins

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Kiradech hits a career-first hole in one in Mexico

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Jürgen Klopp signs new contract with Liverpool FC

Published : Apr 29, 2022

Published : April 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Jail, dismissal for Navy drill sergeant over ‘semen incident’

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Thai air traffic to surge after entry rules eased on Sunday: CAAT

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Thailand sees little progress in effort to curb human trafficking

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Bring back a sense of nostalgia on Bitkub Chain's first anniversary

Published : Apr 30, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.