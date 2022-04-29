Sat, April 30, 2022

life

Kiradech hits a career-first hole in one in Mexico

Thai golfer Kiradech Aphibarnrat scored his first-ever hole in one in the first round of the 2022 Mexico Championship on Thursday.

The 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta teed off on April 28 and finishes on May 1.

Kiradech hit the hole in one with a 5-iron club on the par-three fifth hole with a distance of 189 yards.

It was not only his first hole in one on the PGA tour but also the first of his career.

Kiradech finished the first round tied for 61st place with a one-under-par 70.

Six players, including Americans Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax, Bryson Nimmer, and Kurt Kitayama, and Spaniard Jon Rahm shared the lead with a seven-under par 64.

Published : April 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

