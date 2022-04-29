Sat, April 30, 2022

life

Thaworn Celebrates Back-to-Back Thai Senior Tour Wins

Thai golfer Thaworn Wiratchant won two consecutive tournaments after he won the second tournament of the Thai Senior Tour 2022 on Friday.

The NSDF-Thai Senior Panorama Open was held at Panorama Golf And Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima from April 27 to 29.

Thaworn won the tournament with an eleven-under-par 205. He also won a trophy and prize money of 120,000 baht,

Thaworn said that he was glad to win two consecutive tournaments. He won the previous tournament NFDF-Thai Senior Alpine Open which was held at Alpine Golf Resort in Chiang Mai from March 21 to 25.

He said he had no pressure as the course is great. However, he mentioned that greens and other senior golfers were tough.

Meanwhile, Prayad Marksaeng was the runner-up with a four-under-par 68. He received prize money of 80,000 baht.

Moreover, the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association gave 20,000 baht to Ban Nong Han School in Nakhon Ratchasima to build a library.

 

Published : April 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

