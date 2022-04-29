Thaworn Celebrates Back-to-Back Thai Senior Tour Wins

Thaworn won the tournament with an eleven-under-par 205. He also won a trophy and prize money of 120,000 baht,

Thaworn said that he was glad to win two consecutive tournaments. He won the previous tournament NFDF-Thai Senior Alpine Open which was held at Alpine Golf Resort in Chiang Mai from March 21 to 25.

He said he had no pressure as the course is great. However, he mentioned that greens and other senior golfers were tough.

Meanwhile, Prayad Marksaeng was the runner-up with a four-under-par 68. He received prize money of 80,000 baht.