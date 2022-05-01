Sun, May 15, 2022

life

Soccer agent Raiola passes away after battle with illness

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Soccer agent Raiola passes away aft...

Soccer agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54 in an Italian hospital after battling illness, his family said in a statement on Saturday (April 30).

Born in Italy, Raiola grew up in the Netherlands before becoming one of the most powerful soccer agents in the world, with clients including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba.
 

"In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was," the statement published on Raiola's official Twitter account read.

"Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

"Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed."

One of the biggest deals overseen by Raiola was Pogba's return to Manchester United from Juventus for a then world record fee of 89 millions pounds in 2016.
 

Tuchel says inconsistent Chelsea need to emulate Liverpool

Published : May 15, 2022

Quadruple still possible as Liverpool edge Chelsea in FA Cup final

Published : May 15, 2022

Our legacy will be that we had fun, says Guardiola

Published : May 14, 2022

Klopp says Liverpool desperate for FA Cup win, Tuchel says match will be close

Published : May 14, 2022

Thai women bow out of Uber Cup in semi-finals

Published : May 13, 2022

Published : May 01, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

EC bans release of Bangkok opinion poll results until after May 22

Published : May 15, 2022

Ghosts to haunt Bangkok’s Makkasan Train Factory later this month

Published : May 15, 2022

Chadchart crushing Bangkok rivals in social media battle: survey

Published : May 15, 2022

Old Visakha Puja rituals still observed by Phichit Buddhist community

Published : May 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.