Brilliant Chanettee Goes Wire-to-Wire to Win 3rd Thailand Mixed

“I was so proud of myself to win for the third time. It was quite a challenging day as I didn’t make as many putts as I would want to,” said Chanettee who has won five titles since January.

Her Thailand Mixed hat-trick win was achieved within a week after she celebrated her fourth crown of the year in the Thai LPGA Tour event at Laem Chabang International Country Club last Sunday. Prior to that, she won the first two Thailand Mixed series in Cha-Am, Hat Yai and the LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers in Pattaya.

As the current leader on the Thailand TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits, Chanettee and No 2 Arpichaya Yubol, as No 2, will earn their births into the TrustGolf Women’s Scottish Open scheduled between July 28-31 at the Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland. Chanette hopes to make the cut after failing to advance to the weekend rounds last year.

“The course is totally different from courses in Thailand. I really want to go back there to gain experience one more time and hopefully to make amends,” said Chanettee from Chiang Mai.

2021 Thailand PGA Tour No 1 Sangchai rallied from nine shots behind to reduce the gab to just three coming to the final hole. But it was to late for him to turn the situation around as he had to settle at second with a final 66 on 11 under-par-273.



