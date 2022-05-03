Ralf Rangnick feels win over Brentford was among best Man Utd displays under him

Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo and Raphael Varane struck for United on a night Rangnick wished he could have enjoyed more often after succeeding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of last year.

The interim manager’s inability to get a consistent tune out of the squad means they are set to miss out on Champions League qualification and he admitted he was disappointed that they did not play like that more often.

“I think tonight we probably showed one of our best performances in the last six months in possession of the ball,” Rangnick said.

“We were in control of the game in most parts. We still had a few gaps defensively but in general I was pleased with the performance we showed tonight.

“The season is not yet over, we have another two games to play away at Brighton and Crystal Palace.

“We have to divide (my time) into different parts. We had very good games, very good performance to start with and in-between, the home games against West Ham, Tottenham, away at Leeds.

“But what we lacked in general was just consistency. At times we had problems to score goals. We scored three today, we scored four against Leeds.

“To start with it was important to stabilise the team and help them to concede not that many goals, but what was lacking was consistency.

“We also lost quite a few important players. This also didn’t help us.

“Obviously I am not completely happy with those six months. I would have expected us to qualify for Champions League. This was the goal that we had but in the end we were just not consistent enough.”