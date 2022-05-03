Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal - Klopp

Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield and have won every away game in the competition this season, but Emery has an 84% success rate as a coach in European knockout ties since 2010.

"We didn't win the games by sitting deep and counter-attacking," Klopp told reporters ahead of Tuesday's second leg in Spain.

"We tried to play as ourselves and we have to do that again. We have to be ready to suffer and sit back in moments, but not as a general approach."

Liverpool have lost only once this year as they seek an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.