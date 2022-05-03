Villarreal seek perfection to beat near flawless Liverpool

A 2-1 LaLiga loss to lowly Alaves was not ideal preparation and coach Unai Emery knows how hard it will be to beat Liverpool, who have only lost three matches this season in all competitions and none by more than two goals.

“We have to play a perfect game, we have to look for our excellence or be close to it and provoke something that nobody has provoked them,” Emery told a news conference on Monday (May 2), acknowledging how superior Juergen Klopp side is compared to almost any other rival in soccer nowadays.

“We managed to defend well many chances that could have increased the goals against, we come at home with the mentality that they have being favourites but we are very excited."