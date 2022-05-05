Mon, May 16, 2022

life

Real fight back from the brink to stun Man City

Real Madrid fans erupted in joy as they spilled out of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium after their side fought back from the brink of elimination to beat Manchester City 3-1 after extra time and 6-5 on aggregate in an enthralling and dramatic Champions League semi-final on Wednesday (May 4).

Jubilant fans praised the players as they look forward to facing Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28, a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv which the Spanish team won 3-1.
 

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said perseverance was key in the match with the team never letting up.

“Just when everyone thought the match was all but over, there was a small detail and a good play that was enough for Rodrygo to score and from there, with just a bit left, we gave our all,” Ancelotti told a post-match news conference.

Ancelotti said two late goals by Rodrygo meant Real went into extra time with the psychological advantage.
 

“The most important aspect of the overtime was the psychological aspect. When you manage to equalize the match at the last minute – obviously Manchester City suffered a psychological drop. And with Rodrygo’s second goal we were just getting more and more energized. So just control the ball well, defend well, to avoid issues because we had the advantage psychologically,” he said.

Looking forward to the final in Paris, Ancelotti heaped praise on Liverpool, a team he said he knows well.

“I am really happy to be taking part in another final against Liverpool, a great team. I played against Liverpool in a final as a player. I faced Liverpool in 2005, 2007 and now once again against Liverpool. I lived in Liverpool for two years. It’s like a derby for me because I am still an Evertonian.”

Nation Thailnad
