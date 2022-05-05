Real fight back from the brink to stun Man City

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said perseverance was key in the match with the team never letting up.

“Just when everyone thought the match was all but over, there was a small detail and a good play that was enough for Rodrygo to score and from there, with just a bit left, we gave our all,” Ancelotti told a post-match news conference.

Ancelotti said two late goals by Rodrygo meant Real went into extra time with the psychological advantage.

