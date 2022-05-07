Klopp wary of Spurs' 'crazy speed' and understanding in attack

Champions League finalists Liverpool trail league leaders Manchester City by a point with four games left.

When asked if Pep Guardiola's side would be more determined than ever to not let the league title slip having been knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid, Klopp said: "Yes, it was a massive blow... really harsh.

"Nights like this are not cool, next morning is not enjoyable, but now they will be ready for Newcastle (United) on Sunday."

Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2018 final, and Klopp said he had wanted to face the Spanish side again the following season to get over that defeat.

In the end, they won the competition in 2019 by beating Spurs in the final.