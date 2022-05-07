Klopp wary of Spurs' 'crazy speed' and understanding in attack

Klopp said he expects Antonio Conte's Spurs to sit back as they have some of the "best counter-attacking players in the world", especially when they play away from home.
Champions League finalists Liverpool trail league leaders Manchester City by a point with four games left.
When asked if Pep Guardiola's side would be more determined than ever to not let the league title slip having been knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid, Klopp said: "Yes, it was a massive blow... really harsh.
"Nights like this are not cool, next morning is not enjoyable, but now they will be ready for Newcastle (United) on Sunday."
Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2018 final, and Klopp said he had wanted to face the Spanish side again the following season to get over that defeat.
In the end, they won the competition in 2019 by beating Spurs in the final.
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte knows his team face a stiff challenge at Anfield on Sunday.
"For sure we know, we know that in this moment it's very difficult to play against Liverpool because they are in really good form," the Italian said
"We need to play a good game and to be brave when we have the ball. Don't be scared for all the pressure and to find the solution because I think that we improved a lot and we can go there and to play and try to get three points."
Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League, two points behind Arsenal in the final Champions League place
"We are in the race for a place in the Champions League and we have to try to find the point…. to get points in every game. Also in this game, you have to play against one of the best teams in the world away. But, we are preparing very well this game like usual," said Conte.
Published : May 07, 2022
By : Reuters
Published : May 16, 2022
Published : May 16, 2022
Published : May 16, 2022
Published : May 16, 2022