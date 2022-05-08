Ralf Reacts to defeat at Brighton...

CHANGES REQUIRED

"Had we continued to play how we did in the first half it was always going to be a question of when we were going to concede that second goal. That's why I decided to go with more of a risk and play the 4-4-2 with Edi and Fred as a second six, but the two early goals at 3 and 4-0 after 60/65 minutes was a disaster for us. We didn’t defend at all, we didn’t stop them and if you allow a team like Brighton or any other team who are good on the ball like we saw the first time we played them, we were struggling. But if you allow them that much space and time and after being 3 and 4-0 up it was easy for them to play that game."

ENERGY LEVELS

"We have to split it up into two different halves or areas. Until the West Ham game, or even until the Tottenham game we had very in-between and solid performances. When we beat Tottenham and West Ham at home and won at Leeds it was a completely different level of energy. Games like today or at Everton there was a clear lack of energy and aggressiveness. If you play like that, you cannot expect to win a game."

SUMMER RECRUITMENT PLANS

"Please accept that I don’t want to speak about that right now. After a performance like today, it doesn’t make sense to speak about recruitment now. We should still be good enough with the team that we had available today in the first and in the second half to play better than we did. Again, full responsibility on my side for the performance. But again, it’s difficult – it’s really difficult to understand why we played like we did against Brentford on Monday and like we played today.