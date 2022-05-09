Almost 1 in 5 children in Thailand have had Covid: Dr Yong

"The infection among this group of children increased to 17 per cent during the Omicron outbreak," he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

"More than half of them were asymptomatic,” Yong added, explaining that their previous infection was shown by the presence of Covid-19 virus antibodies in their blood.

He said that 8 per cent of children aged 6-11 years who participated in the centre's research study had also shown previous infection with asymptomatic Covid-19.

"This proves that small children may have already been infected with Covid-19 and these infections are likely to increase."

However, most of them were asymptomatic and will have generated immunity against the virus in future, Yong added.