Dortmund's Haaland close to sealing Man City transfer-reports

Several top clubs including Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and City, among others, have been linked with the player at times.

Sky Germany, which holds the rights to the Bundesliga, reported on Monday the player had informed the club of his wish to leave and that Manchester City had contacted the club over the player's release clause.

Several other media, including Bild newspaper and Kicker magazine, citing unnamed sources, also said a deal could be finalised in the coming days.