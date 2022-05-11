'Massive' - Jürgen Klopp on Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

On how he makes the decisions to rest players

Impressions, just impressions. I know the boys long – if I would ask them they would all say, ‘I can play’, so I don’t ask. I have to make these decisions by myself. I obviously have nothing else to do but watch football games and football players. That’s with all the things in mind, you think, ‘How could it work today?’ For the boys who come on with not a lot of rhythm it’s not that easy, like Kostas, Curtis. It’s really not easy and I really thought Kostas came through, a lot of pain everywhere, it’s massive. And Curtis, in the moment when we started playing he was really involved, had really good moments. I liked it a lot. We wanted to win the game obviously, we had to win the game, and we thought now it’s time for Thiago, to bring him in the half-spaces. And Thiago was a massive part in the goal, winning the ball back in a really good area. That’s how it happened. My job is about decision-making. Ask me now, I would say leave Fab out but we cannot turn that back. He was completely fine before the game, he had nothing.

On not ‘wasting energy’ worrying about City’s results

For me, it’s absolutely no problem. I spoke in the press conference and I invited the boys to follow my [thinking]. In my mind, we were six points behind City before the last matchday and then we won and they lost and we were only three points. I came here today with that mindset, it means we are still chasing like mad. Honestly, maybe because I’m a bit dumb, but it works brilliantly for me! And the boys are invited to follow that path.

We don’t waste energy to think, ‘Hopefully they lose’ or whatever. No, we just know we have to win, that didn’t change at all. Now we have to recover, really recover and then to play the FA Cup final because there’s obviously no mercy anywhere. We caused this situation ourselves by qualifying for all finals, which is absolutely massive. And now we play an incredibly big game and from Thursday on we’ll prepare that with the boys.

