Chiellini confirms he will leave Juventus at the end of the season

The 37-year-old, who is third on Juventus' all-time appearances list behind Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon, made the announcement after his side lost 4-2 to Inter Milan in Wednesday's (May 11) Coppa Italia final.
Chiellini joined Juve in 2004 from Livorno, going on to win nine league titles and five Italian Cups during his time in Turin.
He announced his retirement from international football last month, but does not appear to be hanging up his boots just yet, with reports in the Italian media linking him with a move to the United States for one last hurrah.
Published : May 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
