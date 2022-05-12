Mon, May 16, 2022

life

Chiellini confirms he will leave Juventus at the end of the season

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Chiellini confirms he will leave Ju...

Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini confirms he will leave Juventus at the end of the season, having joined the club in 2004.

The 37-year-old, who is third on Juventus' all-time appearances list behind Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon, made the announcement after his side lost 4-2 to Inter Milan in Wednesday's (May 11) Coppa Italia final.

Chiellini joined Juve in 2004 from Livorno, going on to win nine league titles and five Italian Cups during his time in Turin.

He announced his retirement from international football last month, but does not appear to be hanging up his boots just yet, with reports in the Italian media linking him with a move to the United States for one last hurrah.

Thai health official raises travel alert over 2 new subvariants

Published : May 16, 2022

Guardiola : 'we will give game of our lives'

Published : May 16, 2022

Tuchel says inconsistent Chelsea need to emulate Liverpool

Published : May 15, 2022

Quadruple still possible as Liverpool edge Chelsea in FA Cup final

Published : May 15, 2022

Our legacy will be that we had fun, says Guardiola

Published : May 14, 2022

Published : May 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 16, 2022

Saudi Arabia gives top priority to Thailand over fertiliser supplies

Published : May 16, 2022

Somkid pinpoints 6 concerns for Thailand’s economic recovery

Published : May 16, 2022

Tourism changes gear in Phuket, Samui after relaxation of travel restrictions

Published : May 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.