Designer upset over unauthorised use of his design by gold-winning Thai team

He said he had received the news from his friends after the team won the first medal in the competition. He congratulated the team on their victory but said he was sad that his design had appeared on the uniform.

Sucharn confirmed that no related organisation or association had contacted him and that he had not allowed any establishment or organisation to use the design.

He said the design was copyrighted and had already received the certificate from the Department of Intellectual Property.

He said he had always taught people that using online designs for yourselves or organisations without authorisation is a copyright infringement.